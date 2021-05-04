Excise and Taxation department of Himachal Pradesh registers highest GST collection of Rs. 429 crores

Shimla: The State Excise and Taxation department collected revenue of Rs. 642 crores in April 2021 vis-a-vis Rs. 76 crores collected during the same period in last year. The department has registered a growth of 9 percent in April 2021 in comparison to April 2019 (Rs. 590 crores).



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while disclosing this here today said this was in continuation of departments marvellous performance in financial year 2020-21 which surpassed the revenue collections by 4 percent in financial year 2020-21 vis-a-vis previous financial year despite heavy disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.







The Chief Minister said that the department registered highest ever GST collection of Rs. 429 crores in April 2021 which was Rs. 43 crores and Rs. 333 crores in April 2020 and April 2019 respectively. Excise function also registered a revenue collection of Rs. 142 crores in April 2021 vis-a-vis Rs. 8 crores and Rs. 155 crores in April 2020 and April 2019 respectively.



He said that the initiative of the department especially regular interaction with taxpayers and recognising their contribution towards state economy in pandemic period through issuing DO’s and appreciation letters is leading to better and timely compliance by taxpayer. Moreover, monitoring of field units through performance cards has created a very healthy competitive environment across field formations resulting in greater motivation for officers to beat the assigned targets.



Jai Ram Thakur said the department has recently started another initiative to evaluate its own performance using a performance card for better transparency. The efforts of the working units have further been strengthened with the enhanced analytical and data driven intelligence-based capabilities. The department has also emphasised to augment the functional and technical skills of officers across core areas. These initiatives have resulted into augmentation of state revenue receipts.



The Chief Minister said the department has further identified major focus areas for augmenting the state GST revenue collections resulting in continued increase in GST collections despite of disruptions being caused by surge in Covid-19 cases. Physical verifications of e-way bills, compliance of GSTR3B return filings, recovery of interest for late filing of returns, recovery of ineligible ITC, recovery of tax deficits/mismatches and identification of cases pertaining to tax evasions and erroneous refunds are the major focus areas identified for GST, he added.

