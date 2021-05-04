3346 beds available in various hospitals of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A Spokesperson of the state government said here today that there was no shortage of oxygen supply and beds in the hospitals and efforts were being made to enhance the bed capacity and oxygen supply day by day. As of now, 3346 beds were available in various health institutes of the state.



He said that keeping in view the increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government has increased the number of beds to 1924 in various Covid dedicated health institutes, hospitals and Covid centers. He said that 1422 beds were available in various Covid hospitals in the state on 21 April, 2021 while presently the bed capacity has been enhanced to 3346. Out of total 1695 Covid cases in the state, 1185 were being given oxygen and 48 were on ventilators.



The Spokesperson said that per day availability of oxygen in the hospitals was 53 MT while the requirement was 23 MT. The PSA plant would be made functional in Chamba Medical College within a week which would meet out the oxygen requirement in the Chamba district.

