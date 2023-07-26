Ground breaking ceremony of Central Command and Control Centre

Ground breaking ceremony of Central Control & Command Centre took place in New Delhi today. Central control & command centre will serve as the nerve centre for the whole of Indian Railways in situations of emergency. Shri Sanjay Chander, DG, RPF attended as the Chief Guest.



More than 50 staff will work round the clock in various shifts in monitoring cell & analytic cell. The Central Command and Control Centre building will serve as TOPARC headquarters for data monitoring, CCTV analysis, Data analysis & works related to cyber operations etc w.r.t. all zones of Indian Railways for purpose of which video screen of each zone will be placed in monitoring hall.



Building will consist of 60-person capacity conference hall, gymnasium facility, cafeteria & suites for dignitaries. Project will be constructed in 2 phases & amount of Rs 4.5 crore & Rs 13.5 crore sanctioned for both phases. Work of 1st phase start from today.