14 States/UTs have been 100% electrified by Indian Railways

As on 30.06.2023, 59,096 Route kilometers (RKM) of Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways (IR) have been electrified. Out of which, 37,011 RKM have been electrified during the past nine years only. State/UT wise details of electrification are as under:

SN STATE/UT Electrified BG RKM as on 30.06.2023 1 Chandigarh 16 2 Chhattisgarh 1,199 3 Delhi 183 4 Haryana 1,701 5 Himachal Pradesh 67 6 J&K 298 7 Jharkhand 2,558 8 Madhya Pradesh 4,822 9 Meghalaya 9 10 Odisha 2,822 11 Puducherry 21 12 Telangana 1,858 13 Uttar Pradesh 8,482 14 Uttarakhand 347 15 Bihar 3,614 16 Andhra Pradesh 3,841 17 Tamil Nadu 3,659 18 Maharashtra 5,441 19 West Bengal 3,682 20 Kerala 947 21 Gujarat 3,435 22 Punjab 1,915 23 Rajasthan 4,387 24 Goa 147 25 Karnataka 2,844 26 Assam 801 27 Arunachal Pradesh – 28 Manipur – 29 Mizoram – 30 Nagaland – 31 Tripura – Total 59,096

Sometimes, there is some delay in getting statutory clearances required for execution of electrification works.

For timely completion of railway electrification work, various steps have been taken by Indian Railways which include among others; formation of Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal to resolve the constraint being faced during commissioning, creation of ‘Gati Shakti Directorate’ in Railway Board for smooth & speedy approval of projects at Railway Board level and ensuring effective project monitoring mechanism. In addition, large size projects are being executed in ‘Engineering Procurement and Construction’ (EPC) contract mode, assured funding is being arranged and financial powers are decentralized to field units to expedite the project execution & completion.

Existing Broad Gauge network falling in the following State/Union Territory have been 100% electrified:

SN State/Union Territory SN State/Union Territory 1 Chandigarh 8 Madhya Pradesh 2 Chhattisgarh 9 Meghalaya 3 Delhi 10 Odisha 4 Haryana 11 Puducherry 5 Himachal Pradesh 12 Telangana 6 J&K 13 Uttar Pradesh 7 Jharkhand 14 Uttarakhand



Electrification of 3,614 Route kilometer (RKM) out of 3,710 RKM and 3,435 RKM out of 3,862 RKM have been completed in the State of Bihar and Gujarat respectively.

Indian Railways (IR) has aimed to become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. IR has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions which include use of energy efficient technologies like completely switching over to production of three phase electric locomotives with regenerative features, use of head on generation (HOG) technology, use of LED lights in buildings and coaches, star rated appliances, water conservation and its management and afforestation.

Further, the key strategies that have been identified for achieving the Net Zero Carbon emission target are procurement of power through renewable energy sources; shifting from diesel to electric traction; promotion of energy efficiency; and afforestation.