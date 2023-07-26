National

14 States/UTs have been 100% electrified by Indian Railways

By Odisha Diary bureau

As on 30.06.2023, 59,096 Route kilometers (RKM) of Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways (IR) have been electrified. Out of which, 37,011 RKM have been electrified during the past nine years only. State/UT wise details of electrification are as under:

SN

STATE/UT

Electrified BG RKM as on 30.06.2023

1

Chandigarh

16

2

Chhattisgarh

1,199

3

Delhi

183

4

Haryana

1,701

5

Himachal Pradesh

67

6

J&K

298

7

Jharkhand

2,558

8

Madhya Pradesh

4,822

9

Meghalaya

9

10

Odisha

2,822

11

Puducherry

21

12

Telangana

1,858

13

Uttar Pradesh

8,482

14

Uttarakhand

347

15

Bihar

3,614

16

Andhra Pradesh

3,841

17

Tamil Nadu

3,659

18

Maharashtra

5,441

19

West Bengal

3,682

20

Kerala

947

21

Gujarat

3,435

22

Punjab

1,915

23

Rajasthan

4,387

24

Goa

147

25

Karnataka

2,844

26

Assam

801

27

Arunachal Pradesh

28

Manipur

29

Mizoram

30

Nagaland

31

Tripura

 

Total

59,096

 

Sometimes, there is some delay in getting statutory clearances required for execution of electrification works.

For timely completion of railway electrification work, various steps have been taken by Indian Railways which include among others; formation of Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal to resolve the constraint being faced during commissioning, creation of ‘Gati Shakti Directorate’ in Railway Board for smooth & speedy approval of projects at Railway Board level and ensuring effective project monitoring mechanism. In addition, large size projects are being executed in ‘Engineering Procurement and Construction’ (EPC) contract mode, assured funding is being arranged and financial powers are decentralized to field units to expedite the project execution & completion.

Existing Broad Gauge network falling in the following State/Union Territory have been 100% electrified:

SN

State/Union Territory

SN

State/Union Territory

1

Chandigarh

8

Madhya Pradesh

2

Chhattisgarh

9

Meghalaya

3

Delhi

10

Odisha

4

Haryana

11

Puducherry

5

Himachal Pradesh

12

Telangana

6

J&K

13

Uttar Pradesh

7

Jharkhand

14

Uttarakhand


Electrification of 3,614 Route kilometer (RKM) out of 3,710 RKM and 3,435 RKM out of 3,862 RKM have been completed in the State of Bihar and Gujarat respectively.

Indian Railways (IR) has aimed to become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. IR has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions which include use of energy efficient technologies like completely switching over to production of three phase electric locomotives with regenerative features, use of head on generation (HOG) technology, use of LED lights in buildings and coaches, star rated appliances, water conservation and its management and afforestation.

Further, the key strategies that have been identified for achieving the Net Zero Carbon emission target are procurement of power through renewable energy sources; shifting from diesel to electric traction; promotion of energy efficiency; and afforestation.

