Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels enters Odisha with the launch of Zone by The Park near the serene beaches of Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar : Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is proud to announce the launch of its newest hotel, Zone by The Park Gopalpur, one of the cleanest beaches of East India and a flourishing tourist destination in Odisha. The Hotel was virtually inaugurated by Shri Naveen Patnaik, honourable Chief Minister of Odisha in presence of the District Collector, Ganjam.

Nestled with just a short walk from the picturesque Gopalpur beach, the hotel offers a truly enchanting location. Strategically positioned, it provides easy access to the nearby Rangeilunda Airstrip Berhampur, which is 6 kilometers away.

Zone by The Park Gopalpur features 40 well-appointed rooms with tech-savvy amenities. The guests can enjoy dining at Bazaar – an all-day dining, and unwind at Z Bar – a high-energy bar. They can take a dip in Playa – the pool, rejuvenate at the spa, and utilize the versatile banquet halls or the open area for events accommodating up to 700 guests.



The guests can explore their Zone Social Avatars, and can choose to be any of these– Adventurer, Foodie, Shutterbug, Networker, and Party Animal, while exploring the coastal town. The expert team will help the guests create and suggest experiences based on their avatars.

Speaking on the launch,Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia, General Manager and National Head – Zone by The Park Hotels said, “We are extremely happy to launch Zone by The Park in Gopalpur, and would like to thank our partners Specadi Resorts Pvt Ltd for partnering to bring Zone in Odisha. By entering Odisha, a distinguished global tourism, sports capital and emerging fast as technology resource hub, we want to deliver our innate ‘social by design’ experience to price-conscious and design-conscious travellers. With demands of a growing city, the hotel will be one stop for guests who are seeking leisure amidst the sandy beaches of Gopalpur as well as for corporates who are there for business.”

Mr. P. K. Rajeev, Director Specadi Resorts Pvt Ltd said, “We are very happy to be associating with Zone by The Park, as they take charge of managing and operating our esteemed resort. We strongly believe that this hotel will become a landmark in Gopalpur.”