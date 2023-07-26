Meri Maati Mera Desh event will be organized during 9th to 15th August across the country

Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) started on 12th March, 2021 with a march from Sabarmati to Dandi. Now, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is envisaged as a culminating event of Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign contains several programmes to be organized in rural areas covering Vasudha Vandan, Shila Phalakam (memorial).



A review meeting about the preparation of different programmes under the event Meri Maati Mera Desh was held today, jointly under the chairpersonship of Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Rural Development and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Ms. Meeta Rajivlochan. Senior officials from all the States/UTs participated in the meeting.



Secretary, Youth Affairs detailed the outline of the event. She further shared that the programmes of this event should be planned well in advance and be organized during 9th to 15th August,2023. The selected youths from about 7500 blocks will assemble at Kartavya Path, Delhi. They will be carrying mitti (soil) from all the villages/Gram Panchayats of their States in the mega event to be organized in the month of August, 2023. The Amrit Vatika to be constructed at Kartavaya Path as outcome of Vasudha Vandan will have indigenous plants and Shilaphalakam.



Secretary Rural Development, Shri Singh emphasized the importance of VasudhaVandan and Shilaphalakam. Shri Singh highlighted that each Gram Panchayat/village will renew and replenish mother earth by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species under VasudhaVandan.



Secretary Rural Development further added that the VasudhaVandan programme may be carried out at the site of Amrit Sarovar or any water body or otherwise public places such as schools, Gram Panchayat Bhawans or any appropriate place decided by the Gram Panchayat.



Shri Singh emphasized the importance of Shilaphalakam. The fundamental aspect of the programme is to express heartfelt attitude towards all the veers who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Secretary, Rural development requested all the States/UTs to ensure Jan Bhagidari and the people from all walks of life to participate in large numbers.



Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj suggested the States/UTs to engage all the elected representatives in the events organized in the Gram Panchayats.



States have been briefed about the details of the campaign as well as expectations from the States/UTs through the presentation made by Joint Secretary (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA).