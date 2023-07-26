Participation of Women Worker in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) from April 2022 to January 2023 is given below.

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand driven wage employment Scheme. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), 2005, requires that priority shall be given to women in such a way that at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested for work.

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a gender-neutral Scheme which promotes participation of women by providing wage parity with men, provision of separate schedule of rates of wages for women, facilities for crèche, work-side sheds for children, and child care services. In convergence with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women mates have also been introduced, which again facilitate the participation of women. The Scheme also endeavors to provide works near the residence of the beneficiaries.

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS from April 2022 to January 2023 Sl. No. State/UT Percentage of women participation April, 2022 upto May, 2022 upto June, 2022 upto July, 2022 upto Aug, 2022 1 Andhra Pradesh 60.03 59.42 59.41 59.55 59.55 2 Arunachal Pradesh 47.06 47.26 46.23 45.20 45.30 3 Assam 48.54 48.60 47.84 47.38 47.14 4 Bihar 55.31 55.43 54.91 55.22 56.12 5 Chhattisgarh 65.88 54.58 54.44 53.74 53.17 6 Goa 72.41 81.95 83.39 82.54 82.16 7 Gujarat 47.23 47.99 48.25 48.11 48.04 8 Haryana 55.67 57.93 60.70 60.26 59.66 9 Himachal Pradesh 61.58 60.74 62.07 62.88 63.23 10 Jammu And Kashmir 22.54 23.37 22.91 23.05 23.76 11 Jharkhand 45.37 45.09 45.09 45.18 45.47 12 Karnataka 51.85 52.10 51.99 51.70 51.53 13 Kerala 88.32 88.60 88.61 88.75 88.97 14 Ladakh 0.00 64.81 62.93 60.69 59.85 15 Madhya Pradesh 41.48 42.44 42.84 42.43 41.90 16 Maharashtra 48.04 49.39 48.86 47.87 47.13 17 Manipur 63.59 61.99 59.63 55.53 54.41 18 Meghalaya 57.40 58.45 60.17 58.44 54.70 19 Mizoram 63.32 62.16 61.76 50.92 50.40 20 Nagaland 38.35 42.93 40.16 40.42 42.30 21 Odisha 47.67 47.50 47.32 47.41 47.43 22 Punjab 67.06 67.90 67.94 67.24 66.64 23 Rajasthan 61.82 65.25 66.32 66.97 66.84 24 Sikkim 55.32 55.24 55.32 54.54 54.14 25 Tamil Nadu 86.87 85.84 85.25 85.15 85.16 26 Telangana 60.33 60.25 60.80 60.89 60.71 27 Tripura 43.47 43.81 44.98 45.70 46.23 28 Uttar Pradesh 39.63 38.38 38.13 37.87 37.60 29 Uttarakhand 55.66 54.97 54.88 54.77 54.85 30 West Bengal 47.51 48.72 48.92 48.35 48.10 31 Andaman And Nicobar 54.93 54.79 55.39 55.47 53.74 32 Dn Haveli And Dd 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 33 Lakshadweep 0.00 100.00 75.00 57.14 66.67 34 Puducherry 86.54 87.45 87.48 87.80 87.45 National 54.94 55.89 55.93 56.02 56.13