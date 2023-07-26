Participation of Women Worker in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) from April 2022 to January 2023 is given below.
Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand driven wage employment Scheme. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), 2005, requires that priority shall be given to women in such a way that at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested for work.
Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a gender-neutral Scheme which promotes participation of women by providing wage parity with men, provision of separate schedule of rates of wages for women, facilities for crèche, work-side sheds for children, and child care services. In convergence with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women mates have also been introduced, which again facilitate the participation of women. The Scheme also endeavors to provide works near the residence of the beneficiaries.
|
State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS from April 2022 to January 2023
|
Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|
Percentage of women participation
|
April, 2022
|
upto May, 2022
|
upto June, 2022
|
upto July, 2022
|
upto Aug, 2022
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
60.03
|
59.42
|
59.41
|
59.55
|
59.55
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
47.06
|
47.26
|
46.23
|
45.20
|
45.30
|
3
|
Assam
|
48.54
|
48.60
|
47.84
|
47.38
|
47.14
|
4
|
Bihar
|
55.31
|
55.43
|
54.91
|
55.22
|
56.12
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
65.88
|
54.58
|
54.44
|
53.74
|
53.17
|
6
|
Goa
|
72.41
|
81.95
|
83.39
|
82.54
|
82.16
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
47.23
|
47.99
|
48.25
|
48.11
|
48.04
|
8
|
Haryana
|
55.67
|
57.93
|
60.70
|
60.26
|
59.66
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
61.58
|
60.74
|
62.07
|
62.88
|
63.23
|
10
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
22.54
|
23.37
|
22.91
|
23.05
|
23.76
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
45.37
|
45.09
|
45.09
|
45.18
|
45.47
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
51.85
|
52.10
|
51.99
|
51.70
|
51.53
|
13
|
Kerala
|
88.32
|
88.60
|
88.61
|
88.75
|
88.97
|
14
|
Ladakh
|
0.00
|
64.81
|
62.93
|
60.69
|
59.85
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
41.48
|
42.44
|
42.84
|
42.43
|
41.90
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
48.04
|
49.39
|
48.86
|
47.87
|
47.13
|
17
|
Manipur
|
63.59
|
61.99
|
59.63
|
55.53
|
54.41
|
18
|
Meghalaya
|
57.40
|
58.45
|
60.17
|
58.44
|
54.70
|
19
|
Mizoram
|
63.32
|
62.16
|
61.76
|
50.92
|
50.40
|
20
|
Nagaland
|
38.35
|
42.93
|
40.16
|
40.42
|
42.30
|
21
|
Odisha
|
47.67
|
47.50
|
47.32
|
47.41
|
47.43
|
22
|
Punjab
|
67.06
|
67.90
|
67.94
|
67.24
|
66.64
|
23
|
Rajasthan
|
61.82
|
65.25
|
66.32
|
66.97
|
66.84
|
24
|
Sikkim
|
55.32
|
55.24
|
55.32
|
54.54
|
54.14
|
25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
86.87
|
85.84
|
85.25
|
85.15
|
85.16
|
26
|
Telangana
|
60.33
|
60.25
|
60.80
|
60.89
|
60.71
|
27
|
Tripura
|
43.47
|
43.81
|
44.98
|
45.70
|
46.23
|
28
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
39.63
|
38.38
|
38.13
|
37.87
|
37.60
|
29
|
Uttarakhand
|
55.66
|
54.97
|
54.88
|
54.77
|
54.85
|
30
|
West Bengal
|
47.51
|
48.72
|
48.92
|
48.35
|
48.10
|
31
|
Andaman And Nicobar
|
54.93
|
54.79
|
55.39
|
55.47
|
53.74
|
32
|
Dn Haveli And Dd
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
33
|
Lakshadweep
|
0.00
|
100.00
|
75.00
|
57.14
|
66.67
|
34
|
Puducherry
|
86.54
|
87.45
|
87.48
|
87.80
|
87.45
|
|
National
|
54.94
|
55.89
|
55.93
|
56.02
|
56.13
|
|
SI.
No.
|
State/UT
|
Percentage of women participation
|
uptoSept, 2022
|
upto Oct, 2022
|
upto Nov, 2022
|
upto Dec, 2022
|
upto Jan, 2023
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
59.53
|
59.53
|
59.49
|
59.57
|
59.80
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
44.62
|
44.56
|
45.19
|
45.39
|
45.61
|
3
|
Assam
|
47.10
|
47.13
|
47.19
|
47.32
|
47.34
|
4
|
Bihar
|
56.56
|
56.86
|
56.95
|
56.86
|
56.74
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
52.57
|
51.98
|
51.33
|
51.75
|
52.34
|
6
|
Goa
|
81.55
|
81.59
|
81.37
|
80.06
|
79.49
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
47.82
|
47.61
|
47.43
|
47.30
|
47.49
|
8
|
Haryana
|
59.46
|
59.22
|
59.13
|
59.19
|
59.22
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
63.70
|
64.03
|
64.22
|
64.55
|
64.65
|
10
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
24.55
|
25.13
|
25.72
|
28.10
|
28.82
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
45.96
|
46.45
|
46.76
|
47.09
|
47.32
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
51.43
|
51.35
|
51.36
|
51.50
|
51.61
|
13
|
Kerala
|
88.97
|
89.10
|
89.22
|
89.37
|
89.53
|
14
|
Ladakh
|
60.51
|
61.82
|
62.56
|
62.40
|
62.03
|
15
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
41.57
|
41.45
|
41.24
|
41.34
|
41.65
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
46.55
|
45.97
|
45.52
|
45.13
|
45.01
|
17
|
Manipur
|
53.01
|
51.16
|
50.31
|
49.33
|
49.95
|
18
|
Meghalaya
|
51.41
|
50.93
|
50.66
|
50.95
|
51.44
|
19
|
Mizoram
|
48.72
|
48.52
|
48.46
|
48.41
|
48.44
|
20
|
Nagaland
|
42.72
|
42.50
|
42.71
|
42.73
|
42.75
|
21
|
Odisha
|
47.48
|
47.56
|
47.69
|
47.79
|
47.83
|
22
|
Punjab
|
66.39
|
66.00
|
65.93
|
66.07
|
66.09
|
23
|
Rajasthan
|
66.70
|
66.20
|
65.96
|
66.75
|
67.53
|
24
|
Sikkim
|
54.32
|
54.27
|
54.19
|
54.22
|
54.45
|
25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
85.39
|
85.62
|
85.62
|
85.91
|
86.01
|
26
|
Telangana
|
60.59
|
60.50
|
60.42
|
60.37
|
60.96
|
27
|
Tripura
|
46.80
|
46.97
|
47.33
|
47.84
|
48.17
|
28
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
37.38
|
37.27
|
37.21
|
37.24
|
37.28
|
29
|
Uttarakhand
|
55.09
|
55.18
|
55.25
|
55.57
|
55.89
|
30
|
West Bengal
|
48.08
|
48.03
|
47.99
|
47.97
|
47.95
|
31
|
Andaman And Nicobar
|
54.12
|
54.55
|
54.38
|
54.47
|
55.81
|
32
|
Dn Haveli And Dd
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
33
|
Lakshadweep
|
54.55
|
58.33
|
47.06
|
34.62
|
32.35
|
34
|
Puducherry
|
87.38
|
87.31
|
87.32
|
87.34
|
87.25
|
|
National
|
56.01
|
56.09
|
55.77
|
56.31
|
56.62