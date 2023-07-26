National

Participation of Women Worker in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) from April 2022 to January 2023 is given below.

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand driven wage employment Scheme. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), 2005, requires that priority shall be given to women in such a way that at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested for work.

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a gender-neutral Scheme which promotes participation of women by providing wage parity with men, provision of separate schedule of rates of wages for women, facilities for crèche, work-side sheds for children, and child care services. In convergence with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), women mates have also been introduced, which again facilitate the participation of women. The Scheme also endeavors to provide works near the residence of the beneficiaries.

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS from April 2022 to January 2023

Sl. No.

State/UT

Percentage of women participation

April, 2022

upto May, 2022

upto June, 2022

upto July, 2022

upto Aug, 2022

1

Andhra Pradesh

60.03

59.42

59.41

59.55

59.55

2

Arunachal Pradesh

47.06

47.26

46.23

45.20

45.30

3

Assam

48.54

48.60

47.84

47.38

47.14

4

Bihar

55.31

55.43

54.91

55.22

56.12

5

Chhattisgarh

65.88

54.58

54.44

53.74

53.17

6

Goa

72.41

81.95

83.39

82.54

82.16

7

Gujarat

47.23

47.99

48.25

48.11

48.04

8

Haryana

55.67

57.93

60.70

60.26

59.66

9

Himachal Pradesh

61.58

60.74

62.07

62.88

63.23

10

Jammu And Kashmir

22.54

23.37

22.91

23.05

23.76

11

Jharkhand

45.37

45.09

45.09

45.18

45.47

12

Karnataka

51.85

52.10

51.99

51.70

51.53

13

Kerala

88.32

88.60

88.61

88.75

88.97

14

Ladakh

0.00

64.81

62.93

60.69

59.85

15

Madhya Pradesh

41.48

42.44

42.84

42.43

41.90

16

Maharashtra

48.04

49.39

48.86

47.87

47.13

17

Manipur

63.59

61.99

59.63

55.53

54.41

18

Meghalaya

57.40

58.45

60.17

58.44

54.70

19

Mizoram

63.32

62.16

61.76

50.92

50.40

20

Nagaland

38.35

42.93

40.16

40.42

42.30

21

Odisha

47.67

47.50

47.32

47.41

47.43

22

Punjab

67.06

67.90

67.94

67.24

66.64

23

Rajasthan

61.82

65.25

66.32

66.97

66.84

24

Sikkim

55.32

55.24

55.32

54.54

54.14

25

Tamil Nadu

86.87

85.84

85.25

85.15

85.16

26

Telangana

60.33

60.25

60.80

60.89

60.71

27

Tripura

43.47

43.81

44.98

45.70

46.23

28

Uttar Pradesh

39.63

38.38

38.13

37.87

37.60

29

Uttarakhand

55.66

54.97

54.88

54.77

54.85

30

West Bengal

47.51

48.72

48.92

48.35

48.10

31

Andaman And Nicobar

54.93

54.79

55.39

55.47

53.74

32

Dn Haveli And Dd

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

33

Lakshadweep

0.00

100.00

75.00

57.14

66.67

34

Puducherry

86.54

87.45

87.48

87.80

87.45

 

National

54.94

55.89

55.93

56.02

56.13

 

 

State/UT-wise and month-wise the rates of participation of women (women person-days out of the total in percentage) under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS from April 2022 to January 2023

SI.

No.

State/UT

Percentage of women participation

uptoSept, 2022

upto Oct, 2022

upto Nov, 2022

upto Dec, 2022

upto Jan, 2023

1

Andhra Pradesh

59.53

59.53

59.49

59.57

59.80

2

Arunachal Pradesh

44.62

44.56

45.19

45.39

45.61

3

Assam

47.10

47.13

47.19

47.32

47.34

4

Bihar

56.56

56.86

56.95

56.86

56.74

5

Chhattisgarh

52.57

51.98

51.33

51.75

52.34

6

Goa

81.55

81.59

81.37

80.06

79.49

7

Gujarat

47.82

47.61

47.43

47.30

47.49

8

Haryana

59.46

59.22

59.13

59.19

59.22

9

Himachal Pradesh

63.70

64.03

64.22

64.55

64.65

10

Jammu And Kashmir

24.55

25.13

25.72

28.10

28.82

11

Jharkhand

45.96

46.45

46.76

47.09

47.32

12

Karnataka

51.43

51.35

51.36

51.50

51.61

13

Kerala

88.97

89.10

89.22

89.37

89.53

14

Ladakh

60.51

61.82

62.56

62.40

62.03

15

Madhya Pradesh

41.57

41.45

41.24

41.34

41.65

16

Maharashtra

46.55

45.97

45.52

45.13

45.01

17

Manipur

53.01

51.16

50.31

49.33

49.95

18

Meghalaya

51.41

50.93

50.66

50.95

51.44

19

Mizoram

48.72

48.52

48.46

48.41

48.44

20

Nagaland

42.72

42.50

42.71

42.73

42.75

21

Odisha

47.48

47.56

47.69

47.79

47.83

22

Punjab

66.39

66.00

65.93

66.07

66.09

23

Rajasthan

66.70

66.20

65.96

66.75

67.53

24

Sikkim

54.32

54.27

54.19

54.22

54.45

25

Tamil Nadu

85.39

85.62

85.62

85.91

86.01

26

Telangana

60.59

60.50

60.42

60.37

60.96

27

Tripura

46.80

46.97

47.33

47.84

48.17

28

Uttar Pradesh

37.38

37.27

37.21

37.24

37.28

29

Uttarakhand

55.09

55.18

55.25

55.57

55.89

30

West Bengal

48.08

48.03

47.99

47.97

47.95

31

Andaman And Nicobar

54.12

54.55

54.38

54.47

55.81

32

Dn Haveli And Dd

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

33

Lakshadweep

54.55

58.33

47.06

34.62

32.35

34

Puducherry

87.38

87.31

87.32

87.34

87.25

 

National

56.01

56.09

55.77

56.31

56.62
