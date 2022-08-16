Government of India celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga Program

New Delhi : The Government of India celebrated Har Ghar Tiranga Program from 11th August – 15 August, 2022. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister is celebrating the event at 400 iconic sites across the country.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh State Government celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga Program at Jhalkari Bai Statue, Agra, Uttar Pradesh on 15th August, 2022.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest in august presence of various Dignitaries. Hon’ble Minister of State, FAHD hoisted the National Flag at Jhalkari Bai Statue, Agra, Uttar Pradesh and felicitated the family members of Martyrs/Freedom Fighters. The Minister motivated people to actively participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh provided all administrative and logistic support enthusiastically to make the event a grand success.