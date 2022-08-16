NSS Bureau of Birla Global University organised Art Competition among Rural Students

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of celebrating the 76th Independence of India, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar, organized an Art Competition for the Rural School students of Malipada Panchayat and students of BGU, Khurda. A total of 164 students from nine different schools participated in the event. NSS volunteers have coordinated the entire event under the supervision of Prof. Sonika Suman, Event Coordinator; Prof. Shubham Suman, Co-coordinator, and other members of the NSS Bureau.

