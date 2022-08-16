NSS Bureau of Birla Global University organised Art Competition among Rural Students

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of celebrating the 76th Independence of India, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar, organized an Art Competition for the Rural School students of Malipada Panchayat and students of BGU, Khurda. A total of 164 students from nine different schools participated in the event. NSS volunteers have coordinated the entire event under the supervision of Prof. Sonika Suman, Event Coordinator; Prof. Shubham Suman, Co-coordinator, and other members of the NSS Bureau.
Event Summary:
|Event Name
|Art Competition
|Event Date & Time
|14.08.2022, Sunday; Time: 10 AM to 12 PM
|Event Type
|Celebration
|Event Purpose
|· To celebrate the 76th Independence day and to create awareness among the school children regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Mission of the Nation.
· To develop competencies required for event management, cooperative attitude, group living, and leadership qualities among NSS volunteers.
|Participating Schools
|Primary, Upper-Primary, and High School students of Malipada Panchayat, Khurda District, Odisha.
|Total no. of Rural Schools participated
|09
|Total students participated
|164
|Event Categories
|The participation Categories for the Art Competition are:-
Category-1: Sub-Junior Level (Up to Standard 5)
Category-2: Junior Level (Standard 6 & 7
Category-3: Senior Level (Standard 8 to 10)
Category-4: Children with special needs
Category -5: BGU Students
|Organizer
|National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau, Birla Global University
|Event Places & Time
|Birla Global University Campus, Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar
|Event Coordinators
|Prof. Sonika Suman & Prof. Shubham Suman
|NSS Programme Officer
|Dr. Siddharth Misra