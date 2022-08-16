Bhubaneswar

NSS Bureau of Birla Global University organised Art Competition among Rural Students

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of celebrating the 76th Independence of India, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar, organized an Art Competition for the Rural School students of Malipada Panchayat and students of BGU, Khurda. A total of 164 students from nine different schools participated in the event. NSS volunteers have coordinated the entire event under the supervision of Prof. Sonika Suman, Event Coordinator; Prof. Shubham Suman, Co-coordinator, and other members of the NSS Bureau.

Event Summary:

Event Name Art Competition
Event Date & Time 14.08.2022, Sunday; Time: 10 AM to 12 PM
Event Type Celebration
Event Purpose ·       To celebrate the 76th Independence day and to create awareness among the school children regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Mission of the Nation.

 

·       To develop competencies required for event management, cooperative attitude,  group living, and leadership qualities among NSS volunteers.
Participating Schools Primary, Upper-Primary, and High School students of Malipada Panchayat, Khurda District, Odisha.
Total no. of Rural Schools participated 09
Total students participated 164
Event Categories The participation Categories for the Art Competition are:-

Category-1: Sub-Junior Level (Up to Standard 5)

Category-2: Junior Level (Standard 6 & 7

Category-3: Senior Level (Standard 8 to 10)

Category-4: Children with special needs

Category -5: BGU Students
Organizer National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau, Birla Global University
Event Places & Time Birla Global University Campus, Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar
Event Coordinators Prof. Sonika Suman & Prof. Shubham Suman
NSS Programme Officer Dr. Siddharth Misra
