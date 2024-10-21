Phenomenal Success of KACS in Odisha Civil Services Examination

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Academy of Civil Services (KACS) has achieved remarkable success in the recently declared results of the 2022 Odisha Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Out of 1,367 candidates who appeared in the final interview round, 683 candidates successfully qualified. KACS is proud to announce that 92 of its 213 trained candidates cleared the exam, with two securing positions in the top ten, including a 7th rank holder.

This outstanding achievement underscores the academy’s commitment to excellence. The founder of the institute, Mr. Alexander Das, and the Chief Advisor, retired senior administrator and noted litterateur Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das, have played pivotal roles in the success of the academy’s students.

Expressing his joy, Mr. Alexzander Das, Chairman of KGI, said, “KGI is committed to nurturing poor and meritorious students, especially from rural areas of Jajpur and other districts of Odisha, for success not only in civil services but also in competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and others.”

The academy’s efforts have been further enriched by the guidance and mentorship of distinguished professionals, including former OPSC member Mr. Jagannath Mohanty and former IAS officers Mr. Hemanta Padhi, Mr. Sushanta Das, and Mr. Gangadhar Sahu. Academic luminaries such as Dr. Kumarbar Das, former Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, along with Professors Prafulla Kumar Dhal, Abhiram Biswal, and Premananda Mohapatra, have also provided invaluable support.

Following this momentous success, KACS plans to organize a felicitation ceremony for all successful candidates soon. Speaking about the academy’s future, Chief Advisor Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das said, “We will continue to support poor and meritorious students by opening branches not only in Bhubaneswar but also in other key locations across Odisha.”

This exceptional performance reflects the academy’s commitment to preparing students holistically for the challenges of competitive exams, empowering them to shape a brighter future for themselves and society.