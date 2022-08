New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Today, on the Punya Tithi of respected Atal Ji, visited Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. We remain inspired by Atal Ji’s efforts to serve India. He made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare our nation for the challenges of the 21st century.”