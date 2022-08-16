76th Independence Day Celebrated at Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units of Jindal Steel & Power

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India at its Pellet Plant and Iron Ore mines at Tensa and Kasia with lots of enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Shri Brij Badhadra, Shri Pramod Kumar Patra, and Shri Ajit Kumar Patra, the Unit Heads of Barbil Pellet Plant, Tensa and Kasia Iron Mines respectively hoisted the National Flag at the unit level Independence Day celebrations.

JSP’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, in a message, paid his tribute to our great freedom fighters, who laid their lives in the struggle to free the nation from colonial rule. Thanking the Government of India for amending the Flag Code, Shri Jindal said, “This year is special to me because my dream of Tiranga at every Indian home is going to be a reality. I believe that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga – Har Din Tiranga’ will inspire all Indians to contribute to nation building”.

Shri Ashish Pandey, Head – Pellet & Iron Ore Business, in his message, said, “JSP is committed to nation building, community development and consistently works towards fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity and enables equal opportunities for its employees.”

Addressing the gathering at the Pellet Plant, Shri Badhadra said, “In spite of hike of Export Duty on iron ore fine intermediates by the Central Govt. our Pellet plant achieved the highest production and despatch level in last the Financial Year”. It’s to mention here that with the support and patronage of the JSPL Foundation, WUSHU players of the Keonjhar District brought glory to the state by winning medals including three gold and nine silver medals in National level championships.”

In his speech, Shri Patra, Unit Head – Tensa Iron Mine cited, “Fighting against all natural and technical difficulties, our Tensa Iron Mine has crossed the record despatch target ever and achieved 402311 MT as well as highest ever production level in last year.”

Shri Patra, Unit Head, Kasia Iron Mine, in his address to employees and workers, expressed his thankfulness to the company management and the employees for their support and contributions towards the remarkable performance of the unit.

All the three units also organised the campaign Harghar Tiranga Har Din Tiranga to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Various cultural and sports events were conducted under active supervision of Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head HR & ES and his team. All the employees and their family members participated in these events with nationalistic fervour and emotion.