Goal of ‘Suposhit Bharat’ under the Poshan Abhiyan : Sarbananda Sonowal

The Ministry of Ayush is knowledge partner with the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Poshan Abhiyan to achieve the ultimate goal of ‘SUPOSHIT BHARAT’; and actively participated in this program and celebrates Poshan Pakhwada and Poshan Maah every year since year 2018. Ministry of Ayush, in order to provide technical guidance and support based on the Ayush principles of regional and seasonal variations in the body and considering the local preferences, has developed advisory for preferred food and dietary items to address Kuposhan Mukt Bharat, which include general dietary advisory, advisory for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, specific recommendations for anaemia in pregnancy and malnourished children which have been shared with Ministry of Women and Child Development The same has been endorsed by MoWCD to all States. Ministry of Ayush has developed four yoga modules for the beneficiaries of Anganwadi Services- yoga module for children of age 3 to 6 years, for adolescent girls, for pregnant ladies and for lactating mothers. These modules have been provided to all Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) functionaries and Anganwadi workers for training / further dissemination to the beneficiaries.

The Government of India has approved “Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0”- an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme scheme of Ministry of Women and Child Development during the 15th Finance Commission period 2021-22 to 2025-26. “The common core” of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 center on maternal nutrition, infant and young child feeding norms, treatment protocols for Severe Acute Malnutrition / Moderate Acute Malnutrition and Wellness through Ayush practices to reduce wasting and underweight prevalence besides stunting and anemia.

Mission POSHAN 2.0 including PoshanAbhiyaan has a total financial implication of ₹1,81,703 crores, comprising ₹1,02,031 crore as Central share and ₹79,672 crore as State share. Poshan 2.0 shall focus on Maternal Nutrition, Infant and Young Child Feeding Norms, Treatment of MAM/SAM and Wellness through AYUSH. It will rest on the pillars of Convergence, Governance, and Capacity-building. Poshan Abhiyan will be the key pillar for Outreach and will cover innovations related to nutritional support, ICT interventions, Media Advocacy and Research, Community Outreach and Jan Andolan. Mission Poshan 2.0 will integrate several key strategies to fulfil its objectives, viz., Corrective strategies, Nutrition Awareness strategies, Communication strategies and Creation of green eco-systems.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Loksabha today.