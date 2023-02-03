Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joins Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Vikramdev Autonomous College, Jaipur & announces loan of Rs 50,000 crores for the empowerment of Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Vikramdev Autonomous College, Jaipur and announced that a state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed in the university. The state government is going to spend Rs 8 crores for this auditorium with 1,000 seats.

In addition, a loan of Rs 50,000 crores has been provided for the empowerment of Mission Shakti and conversion of SHGs into small and medium enterprises in the district. While, loans will be disbursed in the next 5 years , the state government is continuing its efforts to establish Mission Shakti members as entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, he has launched a project of ₹ 1,596 crores to lead the development of Koraput. In this project launch of Rs 207.80 crore and project of Rs 1,378.40 crore has been laid. Priority has been given to transport, drinking water, irrigation, electrification and tourism sectors.

He said that the development of Koraput is being done through the development of infrastructure. Expressing full faith in the youth society, the Chief Minister advised them to read good books and continue their efforts to fulfill their dreams and that of their family and the whole of Odisha.