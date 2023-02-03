36th International Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 to be organized from 03 to 19 February, 2023 at Faridabad, Haryana. This year Eight North Eastern States are the Theme State of the Mela. NERAMAC and North NEHHDC are the nodal agencies who are setting up North Eastern Region Theme State pavilion. The pavilion would include a permanent structure comprising elements from all States of the NER, fashion show extravaganzas, stall of artisans, cultural performance apart from several other activities showcasing rich culture of the NER and highlighting progress and development in the region.