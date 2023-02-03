Ministry of Ayush takes up the task to harmonize all the monographs published/being published through Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India

Ministry of Ayush is taking up the task to harmonize all the monographs published/being published through Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India (API), Siddha Pharmacopoeia of India (SPI), Unani Pharmacopoeia of India (UPI), Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India (HPI) and Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) for promotion and facilitation of One Herb, One Standard. In this regard, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) under Ministry of Ayush and Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have signed a MoU on 30thAugust 2022 for promotion and facilitation of “One Herb-One Standard”.

The standards and analytical methods which are prescribed in Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India (API), Siddha Pharmacopoeia of India (SPI), Unani Pharmacopoeia of India (UPI) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India (HPI) are mandatory regulatory standards and have been identified as to align with the recommendations of WHO/other major National (Indian Pharmacopoeia) and International pharmacopoeias prevalent worldwide. Further, Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) has herbal drug monographs for promoting phytopharmaceuticals having DNA and High-performance thin-layer chromatography (HPTLC) finger printing profile for identification and High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for assay techniques which has been included in the latest volumes of API also.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Loksabha today.