Felicitation of Railway personnel on the occasion of Diwali

New Delhi : With a view to encourage railway personnel who render their assistance to Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO) in furtherance of its welfare activities a special programme was organized in Little Kingdom Nursery School, Railway Quarters, Sarojini Nagar where around 100 staff were felicitated.

Mrs. Meena Tripathi, President/RWWCO distributed souvenirs and sweets to the selected employees.

Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation is the apex body of the chain of women’s welfare organisations spread over all Indian Railways engaged in the task of welfare of railwaymen and their families through various need-based socio/welfare activities. The organization started its activities in 1962 after Indo-China War, and while the primary concern of the Organisation is the welfare of Railway employees and their families, it has always risen to the call of the society and the nation- be it environmental awareness, family welfare drives, disturbances on the borders or the natural calamities. It is one of the frontrunner voluntary Organisations in the country today.