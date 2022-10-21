DARPG’s Tryst with Preservation of Important Administrative Reports having high Archival Value

New Delhi : In commemoration of Swachhata Campaign 2.0, DARPG has endeavored to preserve some of its important reports pertaining to colonial era placed in its library dealing with Public Administration, reorganization of the Secretariat, organization & staffing of government offices, remedial measures undertaken to cover-up for loss of personnel through partition and the retirement of European officers and several such subjects with which every new born nation has to deal with.

Some of these reports date back to 1908, 1919, 1927 and right up to the partition of the country. During his round to the DARPG on 2nd October 2022, to oversee the Swachhata Campaign 2.0, the Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel Shri Jitendra Singhji underlined on the importance of preserving such precious and high value records for the posterity as they contain valuable information about the administration and governance. The minister also emphasized on framing of few important records with high archival value in order to preserve the legacy that is embedded in such vital records of historical importance.

Hon’ble Minister during his round to the DARPG on the occasion of the Swachchata Campaign 2.0

During the Special Campaign, the department has started a special activity to preserve these important records with the support of National Archives of India (NAI). Simultaneously, the work of Framing of few important reports is also underway.