Special Campaign 2.0 For Disposal of Pending Matters

New Delhi : The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is utilising Special Campaign2.0 for better record management by identifying pending MP references, references from the State Governments, Inter Ministerial references, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, and public grievance and PG appeals.

Under the campaign the Ministry is focussing on record management on priority basis. The Ministry has identified 373 physical files and 461 e-Files and 231 physical files and 331 e-Files that have been reviewed respectively and likely to accomplish the task of review before the end of the campaign.

The Ministry is dealing with public grievances and PMO references on a priority basis and due to prompt and immediate action, the present pendency is NIL. The Ministry has only four assurances pending till date and the same have been transferred to the Legislative Department as per the direction of the Cabinet Secretariat and are being shown pending against the Ministry’s name subject to their acceptance by the Legislative Department.

The Ministry is running cleanliness drives on a regular basis such as whitewashing, replacing old furniture, scrap identification within the Ministry and inspection is done by Addl. Secretary, MPA on a regular basis to highlight the importance of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in daily activities. The Ministry is also advocating the Special Campaign 2.0 in the special sittings of Youth Parliament and Conferences of NeVA Cell.

Moreover, the ministry’s main focus is to use digitalization. Campaign Ministry digital initiatives on the portal include: eOffice Version 6.2.0, e-HRMS portal, Consultative Committee Management System portal, Claims And Inventory Management System, NeVA Application, OAMS portal, and National Youth Parliament Scheme.

In line with Best practices, NATIONAL e-VIDHAN APPLICATION (NeVA): ONE NATION – ONE APPLICATION NeVA has been launched to make the legislatures of all the States/UTs paperless, streamline all the processes for information exchange with the different State Government Departments, and publish the allowed contents on the public portal in real-time. The NeVA works on both web-based and application-based (both Android and IOS) platforms, in a format consistent across National and State legislatures.