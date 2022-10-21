Special Campaign 2.0 Being Undertaken To Promote Cleanliness, Good Governance & Ease Of Living While Reducing Compliance Burden

New Delhi : A Special Campaign 2.0 has been launched on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October which will go on till 31st October, 2022 under which all ministries/departments are focusing on Swachhata & promoting cleanliness, good governance & ease of living while reducing compliance burden and reducing pendency in Government. The Special Campaign 2.0 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space. The Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out in two phases namely, the Preparatory phase from 14th-30th September & Implementation phase from 2nd-31st October, 2022. To celebrate the Special Campaign 2.0 in its true spirit, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti undertook comprehensive planning and monitoring of cleanliness, space management and beautification of the ministry and all the field offices during the preparatory phase.

In the implementation phase, the data is being collected on a daily basis and a Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) portal was created for quick redressal of issues. Various departments like CWC, CSMRS, NWDA, FBP, CGWB, DoWR, NMCG etc. undertook ‘before’ and ‘after’ activities to promote and highlight the importance of cleanliness and maintenance inside and outside the office premises.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has showcased incredible work in the field as it has organized cleanliness activities in multiple locations such as Brahmaputra Basin Organization, Guwahati, Yamuna Basin Organization, Jhansi, Saket, Dwarka Canal Front etc. The activities undertaken were, cleanliness drive at riverside, removal of scraps and redundant items, identifying obsolete items and removing them to free the spaces and taking due diligence of maintaining cleanliness around the office premises.

Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in government offices in a timely manner.