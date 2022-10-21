Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 2.0 in Department of Biotechnology

New Delhi : The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology is conducting a ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022. Swachhta activities are being undertaken in the building and premises pertaining to the Department along with its Autonomous Institutions and PSUs. The Campaign is being conducted in 17 sites (15 Autonomous Bodies and 2 PSUs).

Some of the achievements of the Campaign and success stories so far are as follows: – uploading of 8 sets of before/after photograph’s in the SCDPM 2.0 Portal, freeing up of about 28000 sq ft. Further, revenue to the tune of Rs. 23.5 lakhs revenues was generated from the disposal of scrap. About 20,000 thousand files have been reviewed and identified for weeding. The success stories are being regularly posted on the Deptts, AIs and PSUs social media handles. So for 48 tweets have been posted and retweeting of tweets posted by DARPG and other Ministries is also being done. Regular reviews are being conducted with the nodal officers of AI’s/ PSUs to sustain the Campaign. So far, 8 such review meetings have been conducted. One best practice pertaining to digitization initiative i.e development and launch of an e-Portal that caters to the to all academic matters related to students of Regional Center for Biotechnology, Faridabad, an AI of DBT and affiliated institutes has been implemented as a part of this Campaign.