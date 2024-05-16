ICG apprehends fishing vessel, with five crew, off Maharashtra coast; Five tons of unaccounted diesel valued at Rs 27 lakh seized

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a five-man crew fishing vessel ‘Jay Malhar’ engaged in illegal diesel smuggling off the Maharashtra coast on May 16, 2024. Five tonnes of unaccounted diesel valued approx Rs 27 lakh, concealed in fish hold along with small quantity of banned narcotic substance, was seized upon search.

The apprehended vessel were escorted to the Mumbai harbour for thorough interrogation by Police, Customs and Fisheries department. Further investigation revealed that the crew had already sold 5,000 litres of fuel to fishermen at sea.

This successful operation marks another significant crackdown on diesel smuggling at sea by the ICG, with a total of 55,000 litres of unaccounted diesel seized in the last three days alone. ICG reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating illegal activities in maritime domain, emphasised the importance of prompt and coordinated actions in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and securing coastal borders.