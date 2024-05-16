TRAI Extends Deadline for Comments on Spectrum Auction Consultation in 37-43.5 GHz Bands for IMT

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through its letter dated 02.08.2023 had requested Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to provide recommendations on applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and associated conditions for auction of spectrum, inter-alia, in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands including the regulatory technical requirements as enunciated in the relevant provisions of the latest NFAP/Radio Regulations of the ITU.

In this regard, the TRAI released a Consultation Paper on ‘Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for IMT’ on 04.04.2024. Initially, the last date for receiving written comments and counter comments from stakeholders on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper was fixed as 02.05.2024 and 16.05.2024, respectively. However, on the request of industry and associations, the last date for furnishing comments and counter comments was extended by two weeks, that is, up to 16.05.2024 and 30.05.2024, respectively.

Keeping in view the request of Industry Associations for further extension of time for submission of comments and counter comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for furnishing written comments and counter comments to 24th May 2024 and 6th June 2024, respectively. No further requests for an extension of time will be considered.

The comments/counter comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email ID: [email protected]. For any clarification/information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.