Innovative initiatives being taken by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as part of the Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has taken number of initiatives under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) of GOI. MoPSW has identified removing pendency and improving cleanliness as the focus areas, which will result in better record management, improve work efficiencies, enhance transparency and contribute towards a sustainable future.

As advised by the SCDPM 2.0 guidelines, all the special focus is on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. All the major ports and subordinate/attached offices under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are undertaking various efforts to remove pendency and improve cleanliness in their offices and their office compounds. Details of targets set and progress made is regularly uploaded on SCPDM 2.0 Special campaign Portal. All the Major Ports and attached offices of MoPSW under taken various initiatives under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 campaign.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in collaboration with “​​​​​Uplift India Association” and their partner organization Humsafer foundation are working for the welfare of truck drivers and offering them with safe driving technology along with free health protection scheme. By December, 2022, about 10000 truck drivers would be benefited under the said scheme.

Cochin Shipyard Limited has disposed-off 612 MT copper slag, 210 MT industrial waste, 400 MT steel scrap. ‘SRAMDAN’ movement started on 11 Oct 2022 with the participation about 400 employees. This has resulted in cleaning and rearranging of an area of about 1500 Sqm in the Yard. CSL is also converting industrial waste to useful products under ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission with the help of NIIST. It is worthwhile to note that about 8000 MT of copper slag waste is handled in a year and is posing several issues.

As a best-practice-approach Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Authority (SMPA) has turned the paddle steamer into a unique showcase for cruise tourism, with an under-deck museum, floating restaurant/ conference/ edutainment, etc. and has been made operational through self-propulsion.

The officials and employees of Visakhapatnam Port Authority cleans the Visakhapatnam coastline on daily basis and have collected 233.25 tons of garbage such as 73.55 tons of plastic waste and 159.70 tons of other kind of wastes. The employees of VPA are regularly cleaning the VPA Office premises/ work locations every Friday from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has identified one day in week for up keeping and maintenance of record and pendency. As well as weekly one long maintenance day for upkeep of Vessels.

VO Chidambaranar Port Authority has done various activities including; plantation of 6,000 of plants, clearing 16.13 acres of land of wild vegetation, removed undulations, conversion of all lights to LED lights, 31 lakhs records have been digitized at the total cost of Rs 36 lakhs, six e-cars deployed and E-Car Charging system.

New Mangalore Port Authority(NMPA) has adapted to self-manage garbage generated by converting it to high quality manure by vermiculture technology. The surplus compost manure would be sold and revenue would be generated. Port Authority has adopted to self-manage garbage generated by converting it to high quality manure by vermiculture technology.

Earlier Port was disposing the garbage in the Municipal designated location spending ₹3000/- per day.

By adopting vermiculture technology with a CAPEX of ₹50 lakh, Port would be generating a revenue of ₹4.50 lakh per annum.

The manure generated is 1.5 tons per month, which would be used for the plantation and gardening works in the port area. This would save NMPA purchasing of manure from the market.

The surplus compost manure would be sold and revenue would be generated.

The media department of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also made videos on Special Campaign 2.0 to promote the awareness of this campaign among all the employees and agencies. Here is the link-