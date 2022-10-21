NITI Aayog undertakes Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters and Swachhta

New Delhi : With the vision of giving a heartfelt tribute of “A Clean India” to Mahatma Gandhi, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) initiated a special campaign for disposal of pending matters from 2nd to 31st October 2021. With the success of the campaign, DARPG decided to continue the campaign in 2022. Therefore, Special Campaign 2.0 is currently being undertaken from 1st to 31st October 2022 with the aim to ensure timely and effective disposal of public grievance, references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by Ministries/ Departments.

Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters and Swachhta is being undertaken by the NITI Aayog and its attached offices Development Monitoring & Evaluation Office (DMEO), Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) located in NITI Bhawan and its autonomous institution viz. National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development (NILERD) situated in Narela, New Delhi.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being currently undertaken from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022. The focus of the campaign is to ensure timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by Ministries / Departments. The Swatch Bharat Abhiyan “Special Campaign 2.0” aims at Record Management, Cleanliness (Indoor and Outdoor) and Office Scrap disposal, freeing of space is also being carried out in NITI Aayog.

Under this campaign, disposal of Public Grievances, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO References have gained momentum. Under the record Management, considerable number of files were reviewed/ weeded out, space cleared and revenue generated through office scrap disposal. Out of total physical files earmarked for review, more than 75% files have been reviewed. In addition to, nearly 90% public grievances and appeals have been disposed of during the period.

Targets and achievements and Pictures of Activities (Before and After) are being uploaded by the NITI Aayog on the SCDPM Portal of DARPG on daily basis as below:-

