EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly in New York today

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will address the High Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly today, September 24.

Dr. Jaishankar is leading the India delegation for the High Level Week at the United Nations General Assembly. The theme of the 77th UNGA is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”. The Minister has been participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, BRICS, and other trilateral formats, as well as bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

He participated in the India-Australia-France Foreign Ministers’ trilateral last night. In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said the meeting was useful in promoting cooperation in Indo-Pacific issues as well as at the global level. He also participated in the India-CARICOM Ministerial meeting.

The Minister said India-CARICOM is a true example of South-South solidarity. During the meeting, they discussed development partnership, health cooperation, digital linkages, and capacity building. The Caribbean Community, CARICOM, is an intergovernmental organization that is a political and economic union of 15 member states throughout the Caribbean.

Dr. Jaishankar is also scheduled to address a special event today – “[email protected]: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event will highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. It is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the United Nations Development Programme Administrator.