TCS is New Title Partner of TCS London Marathon: Promotes Technology for Sustainability and Healthy Lifestyles

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced its priorities and new innovations as title partner, to enrich the TCS London Marathon experience through technology, and to make the event more sustainable, inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable.

Through the six-year partnership, TCS will prioritise enhancing the participant and supporter experience of the event to deliver on TCS London Marathon’s vision of inspiring sports-related activities and charitable giving. TCS has launched several new features for its official race app, which in 2021 set a record by being downloaded nearly 500,000 times. It is now available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The new app features include:

The Belief Booster feature enables supporters to share encouraging messages for participants. A selection of messages will be displayed on the finish line LED gantry as runners approach the famous TCS London Marathon finish line on The Mall. Messages will also be shared in a post-race email to the participant, along with an option to upload to social media. Event participants could already allow up to three spectators to find their live location on the course in London. This feature is now available for virtual participants too, so they can share their actual live location, as opposed to their distance run being shown on the TCS London Marathon course.

TCS will continue to promote the innovative use of technology to transform marathon experience for everyone. This year TCS is providing an enhanced data warehouse with conceptual data modelling, which has helped London Marathon Events (LME) derive customer insights from diverse datasets to support decision making and strategy.

The TCS Mini London Marathon and TCS in the community

This year, the first ever mass TCS Mini London Marathon, where children of all abilities aged 4 to 17 can run, walk or wheel a 1 mile or 2.6km course. TCS has pledged to donate £10 per participant to the schools taking part, to be used to buy new IT equipment. The new mass TCS Mini London Marathon will also include the traditional Championship events for the best young runners across the UK.

TCS is working with its chosen charity of the year, City Year UK, to register all 20+ of its schools for the Mini London Marathon this year. TCS is also partnering with City Year to help address education inequality in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged communities. The Mini Marathon events will be held on October 1st, 2022 in London, and between September 26th and October 21st in schools across the UK.

To enhance its sustainability, LME will be using the ReScore app for the 2023 TCS London Marathon, developed by TCS for the Council for Responsible Sport. This will help LME verify the event’s sustainability progress to help reach its goals of net zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2024 and remove more carbon than it emits across all operations by 2025. ReScore is a TCS-designed, cloud-based application, which enables event organisers to measure, track, report, and verify their progress on a broad range of environmental and social indicators for sports events.

Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland, said: “In our first year as title partner of the TCS London Marathon, we will use technology to promote inclusion, sustainability, and healthier choices for communities. We believe in using technology to reimagine and transform companies and communities to drive a positive impact in society.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, TCS London Marathon, commented, “We are delighted that TCS is now our official title sponsor and are excited about all the different initiatives we have planned. As we build and develop our six-year partnership with TCS, we are working together to drive forward LME’s digital transformation, allowing us to inspire millions more to build a healthy, active lifestyle, as well as raising even more for charities.”

In addition to the TCS London Marathon, TCS is also the official title partner of other distance running events around the world, including the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, the TCS Amsterdam Marathon and TCS Lidingöloppet.

TCS’ mission is to provide trusted and innovative, best-in-class consulting, IT solutions, services and digital transformation support to ensure enterprises achieve their key business objectives. The company has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses. TCS is the number one supplier of software and IT services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs over 20,000 people in the UK and Ireland – making it among the region’s biggest IT employers.