Heavy rain disrupts normal life in UP; claims several lives in western part of the state

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain has disrupted normal life and claimed many lives in the western part of the state during the past 24 hours.

Colleges and schools till 12th are closed in many districts today, September 23. The Eastern part of the state is also reeling under flood fury and CM Yogi Adityanath will conduct an aerial survey of the flood affected areas.

AIR correspondent reports, Western part of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing heavy rain for the last 2 days. Normal life was thrown out of gear in many districts of this region which includes Firozabad, Aligarh Kasganj, Budaun, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Hamirpur.

Three people including a three year old child died in an incident of a wall collapse in the Firozabad district yesterday, September 22. The day before yesterday rain claimed 7 lives in the Etawah district. Many other people have lost their lives in rain related accidents.

In view of the bad weather schools in several districts are closed today. On the other hand, many districts in the eastern part of the state which are close to the Saryu river are reeling under flood fury. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct an ariel survey of the flood-affected districts Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda, and Barabanki.