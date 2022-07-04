Dr. S.S. Guleria took oath as State Information Commissioner

New Delhi : Dr. S.S. Guleria took oath of the office of State Information Commissioner in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, today.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of various Commissions and Boards, senior officers of the State Government and family members of Dr. S.S. Guleria were present among others on the occasion.