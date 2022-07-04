HP : Existing ground water structures to be registered upto 31st August, 2022

New Delhi : A spokesperson of Jal Shakti Vibhag informed here today that all the existing users of ground water in the State are mandatorily required to get their existing ground water structures registered upto 31st August, 2022 under Section 8 of the Himachal Pradesh Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2005 on Form-4 and 4A through www.emerginghimachal.hp.gov.in or www.hpiph.org portal of HP Ground Water Authority.

Therefore, all the existing users of ground water in Himachal Pradesh are advised to avail this last opportunity and to submit their online application for Certificate of Registration under section 8 of the said Act on Form-4 and 4A through www.emerginghimachal.hp.gov.in or www.hpiph.org portal of HP Ground Water Authority on or before 31st August, 2022. Thereafter the said portal will be deactivated and no application will be entertained after 31st August, 2022. Appropriate action under various sections of Himachal Pradesh Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2005 and Rules, 2007 against the users of unauthorized existing tubewells, borewells and energized hand pumps (Domestic, Irrigation, Commercial and Industrial purposes) not registered with HP Ground Water Authority Shimla shall be taken.