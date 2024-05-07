Mines Ministry to organize One-Day Workshop on State Mining Index in collaboration with IIT-ISM, Dhanbad

Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology – Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad will organize a one-day workshop tomorrow i.e., on 8th May, 2024 in Delhi to discuss the draft framework of the State Mining Index, envisaged to capture mining sector performance of States. The Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, will chair the workshop, to be participated by the senior officials from States.

The mining sector is at the forefront of numerous value chains, supplying raw materials to key industrial domains such as steel, non-ferrous metals, cement, fertilizers, chemicals, and electronics. The States have a crucial role to play in the development of the country’s mining sector. For a mining sector vision that prioritizes resource use efficiency with equity, sustainability and responsibility, focussed attention is required on the exploration of India’s geography; taking actions for facilitating future mineral production and working for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining related operations. In such a national effort, a State’s relative contribution is important and needs to be reflected. As such, a State Mining Index has been envisaged to capture the mining sector performance as well as States’ future readiness in mining activity. The ambit of the index will be non-fuel major minerals and minor minerals. Ministry of Mines has commissioned IIT-ISM, Dhanbad to conduct a study for designing the framework, collecting data and formulating the index.

In order to make the process transparent and objective, States are being consulted at every stage of index development. The One-Day Workshop in Delhi is a part of this endeavour. Feedback from States at the workshop will help in finalizing the framework.