CISCE Empowers Students: 2024 Examination Results Declared in Real-Time, Marksheets and Certificates Accessible via DigiLocker

In a pioneering digital transformation initiative, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) integrated with DigiLocker platform to declare the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results for 2024 digitally via DigiLocker platform. Additionally, CISCE made available certificates and marksheets in real-time through DigiLocker. A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for ICSE while 99,901 took ISC exams this year.

Over 3.43 lakh students can now seamlessly access their academic awards such as marksheets and certificates issued by CISCE on the DigiLocker instantly after results were announced.

The overall pass percentage for ICSE 2024 was an impressive 99.47% with Girls outperforming Boys (99.65% for Girls vs 99.31% for Boys). In the ISC exams, 98.19% students cleared with a similar trend of girls faring better than boys (98.92% vs 97.53%).

DigiLocker, the flagship platform under Digital India initiative, has enabled this revolutionary step by providing a secure, trusted and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format by boards, universities and other bodies.

Key Highlights:

2,42,328 students passed ICSE: 98,088 cleared ISC across India and abroad.

Marksheets, certificates instantly available on DigiLocker in digital format.

Students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, announced that examination results are now accessible in real-time via DigiLocker and the CISCE website. Additionally, he discussed the availability of academic awards on the DigiLocker platform.