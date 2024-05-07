Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan Arrive in Singapore as Part of Eastern Fleet Deployment to South China Sea

Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan led by RAdm Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet arrived at Singapore on 06 May 24 to a warm welcome by personnel of Republic of Singapore Navy and the High Commissioner of India in Singapore. The visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to the South China sea. This visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations through a series of engagements and activities.

During the ships’ stay in harbour, various activities planned to be undertaken include interactions with the High Commission of India, professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy as also academia and community outreach amongst other activities, reflecting the shared values of both navies.

The Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy have had robust relations spanning three decades of cooperation, coordination and collaboration with regular visits, exchange of best practices, and reciprocal training arrangements. The current deployment underscores the strong linkages between both the navies.