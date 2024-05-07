BRO celebrates its 65th Raising Day

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is celebrating its 65th Raising Day on May 07, 2024. To mark the day, an event was organised in New Delhi, which was presided over by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. In his address, the Defence Secretary lauded the BRO for fulfilling its responsibilities successfully in inhospitable terrain and tough weather conditions. He termed the BRO an extremely crucial organisation which, through its infrastructure projects in border areas, is playing a major role in the security of the country, besides ensuring the socio-economic progress of far-flung areas.

Shri Giridhar Aramane commended the BRO for completing the projects in a time-bound manner, exuding confidence that the Karmayogis will continue to ensure border infrastructure development in a record time. He urged the BRO to infuse latest technology and techniques for faster completion of projects, through which human efforts will be reduced & utilised more efficiently. Automation and mechanisation will be key for the BRO in the future, he said.

The Defence Secretary also recalled the valuable contribution of the BRO personnel in the relief and rescue efforts during the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse and the Sikkim Floods. He added that the Organisation will play an important role in the Vibrant Villages Programme which envisages comprehensive development of select border villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan extended greetings to all ranks of the BRO. He stated that the pan-India presence of the BRO reflects its commitment to national security, connectivity and development. He added that the tagline ‘In the Silence of Our Great Mountains – Work Speaks’ speaks volumes of the Organisation’s dedication, perseverance and impact on the lives of the people residing in the remotest corners of the country. He exhorted all ranks to renew the pledge to continue ‘Connecting Places Connecting People’ and leaving a lasting legacy of progress, prosperity and unity.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of a compendium on Sela Tunnel as well as some books including ‘Oonchin Sadaken’, ‘Path Pradarshak’ and ‘Path Vikas’ by the Defence Secretary. He gave away Excellence Awards to the BRO personnel for the year 2023-24 and felicitated the women achievers of the Organisation. The Casual Paid Labourers who worked in various projects such as Sela Tunnel, as well as during Sikkim floods were also felicitated.

Raised with just two projects in 1960 – Project Tusker (now Vartak) in the East and Project Beacon in the North, the BRO has today become a vibrant organisation with 18 projects operating in 11 States and three Union Territories. It has now established its credentials as the leading infra construction agency in the high-altitude and difficult snow-bound areas.

The BRO executes road construction and maintenance works at altitude ranging from 9,000 ft up to 19,000 ft along the Northern and Western frontiers, primarily to meet the strategic requirements of the Armed Forces. In over six decades, it has constructed over 62,214 kms of roads, 1,005 bridges, seven tunnels and 21 airfields in adverse climatic and geographical conditions along India’s borders as well as in friendly countries, including Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan & Tajikistan, thus contributing towards the nation’s strategic objectives.

In 2023-24, the BRO completed a total of 125 infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,611 crore. This includes the construction of Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on Balipara-Chardwar-Tawang Road. The tunnel was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recently from Itanagar virtually. The BRO will soon commence the construction on 4.10-km long Shinkun La Tunnel. Once completed, this tunnel will become the world’s highest tunnel at 15,800 ft bypassing Mila Tunnel in China at 15,590 ft.

The BRO accomplished the completion of two significant airfield projects namely Bagdogra and Barrackpore, marking yet another milestone in its journey of excellence. The foundation stone for Mudh Airfield Project was laid by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh recently. The BRO aims to complete the project within just two working seasons.

Over the few years, the BRO has witnessed an exponential surge in budget expenditure, marking a remarkable leap forward in capabilities and impact. This increased budgetary support has empowered the organisation to undertake crucial projects, accelerate critical infrastructure development, and enhance its operational readiness.

The BRO has been at the forefront of promoting gender equality and inclusivity, offering key roles and opportunities to women. Officers like Col Ponung Doming is leading critical projects in Eastern Ladakh. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civ) Smt Nikita Chaudhary has played a pivotal role in successful completion of Sela Tunnel Project.