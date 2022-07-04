Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar interacts with students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Shimla

New Delhi : While interacting with the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Vikas Nagar in Shimla town, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar advised the students to read books related to the great freedom fighters of the Nation.

The Governor reached Saraswati Vidya Mandir School this morning as part of his ‘Interaction with Students’ program and conducted the class as a teacher among students of class IX. The Governor asked many questions regarding time spent during vacation days and their responsibility towards the environment and information about their interest in plantation and reading newspapers etc.

He said that books were our asset and heritage, which gives knowledge. He said that there were many books on different subjects, and needed to befriend them. He gifted books to every student and took the assurance of reading them and giving their feedback by sending letters to him. He said that these books were given to the students as they inculcate the habit of reading.

Later, the Governor also interacted with the teachers of the school. He said that arrangements should be made to take the students to book fairs etc. so that they inculcate the hobby of reading books. He said that teachers should also keep the subject before parents also.