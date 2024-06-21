Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads 10th International Day of Yoga Celebration

In a vibrant celebration of health and well-being, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in New Delhi today. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, and Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with other senior officials from the Ministry also participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya explained the importance of Yoga in our daily life. He further said that India has been practising Yoga for many centuries and Yoga is a gift from India to the world for maintaining excellent health.

On widespread acceptance of Yoga, the Union Minister of Labour & Employment remarked, “Yoga is gaining acceptability across the world and providing benefit to all human beings”.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21st around the world. This day not only celebrates Yoga but also highlights India’s culture and heritage.