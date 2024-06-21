Ashwini Vaishnaw leads International Yoga Day celebrations at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw led the celebrations of 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) – themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ – at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi today. On the occasion, the Minister participated in the Yoga sessions and encouraged everyone to embrace the power of yoga to achieve physical well-being, mental peace and spiritual growth. The Minister credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking the Indian practice of yoga to a world stage. Yoga enthusiasts are today contributing to the positive change in global health. The event was attended by Secretary, Ministry of I&B and other senior officials.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan participated in a program held at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya located in the Periyanayakan Palayam area under Nilgiris parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu. He was accompanied by Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Company Secretary, Swami Karishthananda Maharaj.

Press Information Bureau organized Yoga Day celebrations at National Media Center. Led by Principal Director General, Ms Sheyphali Sharan, senior officials and staff of the organization performed yoga on the occasion.