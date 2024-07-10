Dr. Jitendra Singh Holds Talks with USIBC Delegation Led by Edward Knight

A delegation of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), led by Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh here today at North Block and discussed collaboration in different areas.

The U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) represents top global companies operating across the United States and India, creating connections between businesses and governments in both countries. It has around 200 member companies of which 70 percent are from the United States and the remaining 30 percent are from India. Having their offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru in India and headquartered in Washington D.C. The USIBC is also part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said “It is a conducive environment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make strides in Quantum technology, Artificial Intelligence, critical metals and semiconductors with increased cooperation between India and the United States.” The Minister recalled PM Modi’s recent visit to the US and highlighted the joint statement on deployment of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage and emerging green technology projects in India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized on the government’s vision in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning and expressed optimism over its integration with the AI task force developed by USIBC. He also shared that Large Language models are being worked upon by the Department of Science and Technology which are aligned with the task force. Going further he added that India is now a frontline nation in next generation technologies. He also informed the delegation about the Anusandhan NRF on the similar lines of the National Research Foundation in the US.

During the interaction, the Earth Sciences Minister mentioned that world will witness two landmarks of one Indian reaching the Deep Sea and another Indian in space in the coming year. he also shared that Indian Science and technology sphere is now empowered under PM Modi with Academia- Industry and Startup integration and opportunities in Electric Vehicles and battery technologies.

Highlighting India’s progress in the last decade in science and technology he recalled that the Biotech industry has reached to 140 $ Bn with 4000 plus companies. NISAR- a joint mission of NASA and ISRO is also evidence of India’s prowess in the Space sector. He also referred to New Space Policy and its benefits reaped in the recent months.

The DoPT Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh referred to reforms in Civil Services in the last 10 years and said “90 percent working in government is Online.” He also emphasized that the size of the Government should be small with more citizen centric governance. He stated that India and the US can work in Civil services reforms through exchange programs and capacity building.

In the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology highlighted that India is part of the Quantum Co-ordination Committee with both industry and academia on board.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Biotechnology referred to Indo- US cooperation on development vaccines and co-operation in Biotechnology.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR in presence of Dr. Singh shared that CSIR has three dedicated labs working for metals, metallurgy and mines and that both the countries have ample opportunities for collaboration. She also highlighted that the US has shown interest in our technology of Steel Slag Road.

Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq and Chairman of USIBC Global Board of Directors congratulated Dr. Jitendra Singh for his victory in the recent polls and taking the responsibility of Minister for the 3rd time. He also appreciated India’s Model of Jam trinity and DBT and invited the Minister for the 49th India Ideas Summit 2024.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, President, USIBC; Alexander Slater, MD, USIBC; Aditya Kaushik, Senior Director, USIBC; Dr. Sameer Guduru, Director, USIBC were also part of the delegation.