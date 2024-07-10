The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Trophies of the Durand Cup Tournament 2024 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (July 10, 2024). The Trophies unveiled include the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup and Shimla Trophy.

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that football is one of the most popular sports in the world. When professional footballers play in front of thousands of fans, the excitement of the players and spectators increases manifold.

The President extended her best wishes to all the players participating in the Durand Cup Tournament 2024. She told players that whether they win or lose, there should be healthy competition in the game and they should respect other teams. She said that sometimes, there are impulses and passions in the game, but players must try their best to channel their emotions and perform their best in the game. She expressed confidence that all players will play with determination and spirit of sports.

The President urged all football lovers to make efforts to raise the level of football in India.