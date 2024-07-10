Manohar Lal requests the Chhattisgarh Government to not to levy any cess on hydro power projects and Pump Storage Projects

The Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal reviewed the power sector for Chhattisgarh in Raipur today.

The meeting was attended by Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, Shri. Vijay Sharma, Dy. Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, and Shri Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs. Senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the State Government and the CPSEs were also present in the meeting.

The progress of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the State of Chhattisgarh was reviewed in the meeting. Additionally, issues related to Power Sector reforms, measures taken for facilitating Ease of Living through electricity, issues related to NTPC and development of coal blocks were also discussed. The officials of the State Government also provided necessary inputs on the issues that were presented.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs mentioned that his today’s visit to the State of Chhattisgarh is exactly on the completion of 1 month of his assuming the charge in the new Government. He also highlighted the tasks accomplished by the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, including the works done under the schemes of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana and Saubhagya.

He further highlighted the importance of the initiatives taken under Ease of Living (EoL) so as to improve consumer experience in respect of electricity services. He also indicated the importance of providing reliable, quality and affordable electricity for all consumers. The role of RDSS in improving financial viability of the DISCOMs and in reducing the technical losses was also indicated. He further directed for electrification of 100% of the un-electrified households, particularly the PVTG households.

The Union Minister requested the State Government to not to levy any cess on hydro power projects and Pump Storage Projects as such form of levies adds on to the tariff for the consumers. He advised that the State, though close to the national average in AT&C losses, should further strive to reduce it to below 10% so as to minimize the financial burden on the DISCOM and, thus, the State. He also advised the State Government to expeditiously resolve the issues related to the projects of NTPC which have been conceptualized or are under development and to look into the land acquisition and mining lease related issues with respect to the development of captive coal blocks.

Union Minister of Power assured for continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the State.

Shri Vishnu Deo Saiwelcomed the Hon’ble Union Minister and thanked him for his visit to the State within a month of assuming office. He provided an overview of the power sector scenario in the State and mentioned that the State aims to be a power surplus with a focus on ensuring uninterrupted supply of power for all category of consumers, with regulated supply for agriculture. He also assured to consider the issue of waiver of levies being imposed on Pumped Storage Projects.

Deputy Chief minister in his address, welcomed Hon’ble Minister and highlighted the continuous support and cooperation received from the Government of India (GoI). He also informed that the State Government is complying with various directions issued by GoI from time to time. He, further, highlighted the progress made in the schemes of GoI for urban development.