DNB Wins HFS OneOffice Award for Automating its IT Operations with TCS

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that its client DNB Bank ASA, Norway’s largest financial services group, has won the HFS OneOffice Award 2022 under the Native Automation category. The award was conferred on DNB for a successful automation journey undertaken in partnership with TCS.

DNB wanted to transform its IT landscape to provide its customers with uninterrupted, high-quality services and overcome challenges arising from a fragmented IT infrastructure, slow digital product launches, manual processes, and high cost of operations. As DNB’s strategic partner, TCS leveraged its Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) and agile methodology to automate operations. TCS built an automation framework on DNB’s existing information technology service management platform, integrating it with other third-party automation tools.

TCS removed manual touchpoints from a large part of DNB’s infrastructure and applications across three categories: capacity, system performance, and overall performance efficiency. TCS also leveraged its Cognix™ Blueprint Framework to improve the configuration management database maturity from 46% to 98%.

The new automation framework built by TCS, has eliminated repetitive tasks, increased employee productivity, and improved DNB’s system availability by 350 basis points. Agents’ availability has increased to 99.9%, resulting in high customer satisfaction. Further, a business-aligned command center has enhanced collaboration between IT and business operations. The TCS solution has enhanced operational agility and flexibility and enabled high availability of services towards customers and employees by ensuring stable and secure operations of the bank’s IT systems.

“At DNB, our priority is to accelerate our pace of innovation and continue our transformation journey to be a bank of the future,” said Alf Otterstad, EVP, Infrastructure & Engineering Productivity, Technology and Services, DNB. “TCS has been a true partner, and their MFDM approach has helped us achieve sustainable business operations with secure IT infrastructure, enabling us to reach our customers faster than ever.”

“We are extremely happy to be a part of DNB’s transformation journey, leveraging MFDM to improve business resilience and enhance employee and customer experiences,” said Hemakiran Gupta, Business Unit Head – Mainland Europe, BFSI, TCS. “We congratulate DNB on the win and look forward to achieving greater successes together.”

“DNB, in partnership with TCS, are worthy winners in the Native Automation category of the HFS OneOfficeTM Awards for their Eliminate, Automate and Optimize approach, and their focus on aligning transformation with clear business goals. Both client and the service provider at all times remained aware of their vision and roadmap, thus ensuring the right path to reach their goal. Congratulations to both DNB and TCS,” said Krupa KS, Senior Analyst, HFS Research.