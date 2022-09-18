TCS Launches Mobility Cloud Suite to Supercharge the Future of Automotive Enterprises

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the launch of TCS Mobility Cloud Suite, a rich toolbox of cloud-enabled software to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers adapt to the rapid changes in their industry and accelerate the expansion of their ecosystems.

The advancement of digital technologies, increasing consumer expectations, and electrification of vehicles—not to mention the ongoing supply chain disruptions and sustainability imperatives—are blurring the traditional boundaries within the industry and forcing automakers and suppliers to work differently to accelerate automotive enterprise transformation. In fact, 71% of senior automotive executives think that, by 2025, more than a quarter of their revenue will come from industries and digital ecosystems they don’t operate in today, according to TCS’ 2021 Global Leadership Study.

TCS Mobility Cloud Suite includes ready-to-deploy, automotive-specific and industry- and cloud-agnostic solutions, digital frameworks, custom solutions, accelerators, and use cases. These curated offerings help automakers and their solution providers embrace digital technologies and new business models across the entire mobility value chain—from product design and manufacturing to sales and warranty, as well as new ecosystem partnerships.

“TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is a one-stop-shop for automotive companies to unleash the power of cloud and cross-industry know-how so they can accelerate their journey toward electric and autonomous vehicles, take customer experience to new heights, and ignite new ecosystem partnerships,” said Partha Reddy, Head, Manufacturing, Energy and Resources, TCS Americas. “It harnesses our technology expertise combined with our deep contextual knowledge of not just automotive, but all major industries, like financial services, insurance, retail, utilities, telecom, hospitality, and government, that need to work in concert to supercharge the future of the mobility ecosystem.”

Regardless of where enterprises are on their cloud journey, TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is designed to guide their business and technology strategies. It complements and helps users get the most out of their existing cloud and IT posture, including their chosen technology solution providers and alliances, to achieve their desired business outcomes. The suite is packed with solutions that enable concurrent product development and testing, autonomous factories, resilient supply chains, and superior customer experience. Importantly, it simplifies navigating the expanding mobility ecosystem so that automotive companies can cultivate new partnerships and business endeavors, such as subscription-based service models and public-private ventures to enable smart city experiences.

For example, TCS Mobility Cloud suite makes it easier and faster to test and validate the reliability of autonomous vehicles by using simulation to aid resource-intensive street testing. In addition, it hosts an easy-to-deploy subscription management solution coupled with zero-touch operations to create an electric vehicle ecosystem. Another solution allows auto insurers to set premiums based on actual driving data, using geo-fencing, connected data, and driver behavior.

As the world of mobility further evolves, TCS will continue to extend and build native solutions with all major public cloud service providers and enterprise application providers.

TCS Mobility Cloud Suite will be on display at the North American International Detroit Auto Show during the Industry Tech Days Sept. 14-15, 2022. For more information, please visit https://tcs-detroitautoshow.com/