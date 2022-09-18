TCS Named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services1.

“At TCS, we combine our purpose-driven world view, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property and our co-innovation ecosystem to help clients reduce their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “We are pleased to be named in this report, and believe it is a recognition of our vision, capabilities, and investments, and the resultant market impact.”

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability services and solutions addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities across different industry verticals. On the environmental front, TCS’ solutions help enterprises decarbonize their operations and create net-zero pathways, restore natural capital and become responsible water stewards. It helps them embed circularity in their products and services, by helping design agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains and promoting reuse, recapture and recycling.

On the social front, it provides digital solutions to promote health, safety and wellness at the workplace, and accessibility solutions for greater inclusivity. In governance, TCS offers solutions and services that drive better compliance management, data-driven decision-making, enhanced reporting and for governments to offer better citizen services. TCS’ proprietary solutions include:

TCS Clever Energy™: The award-winning platform leverages IoT, AI, machine learning and digital twins to help organizations reduce energy consumption, decrease associated carbon emissions and save energy costs in commercial and office buildings, retail stores, warehouses, and factories.

TCS Envirozone™: A digital solution powered by sustainability data ecosystems that helps organizations track and mitigate supplier-sourcing risks to aid procurement decisions for a sustainable supply chain. By helping organizations track key activities across 150 ESG key performance indicators, the solution transforms how organizations collect data to assess sustainability performance and mitigate risks from the supply chain.

ESG Integration solution: TCS’ ESG Integration Solution enables investment managers to procure non-financial data quickly and easily from leading data sources and set and track key performance criteria unique to their needs and evolving regulatory requirements. The solution leverages cloud-native analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services and helps uncover new insights at sectoral, regional, and corporate levels, allowing users to create a portfolio of strong ESG performers.

TCS also helps clients accelerate their sustainability innovation, leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups and technology providers. It works closely with customers at TCS Pace Ports, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, to ideate on their most pressing sustainability concerns, rapidly prototype the most promising solution candidates and build them. These solutions result in more sustainable operations, products and services, and even new revenue streams from innovative business models.

1Market Guide for Enterprise IT Sustainability Services, DD Mishra, Rajib Gupta, Gunjan Gupta, Gartner, 22 August 2022

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.