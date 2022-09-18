TCS Helps Penumbra Drive End-to-End Business Transformation

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has helped Penumbra, a global healthcare company focused on innovative technologies, successfully complete the first phase of its cloud transformation journey by reimagining its order management, finance and procurement functions, with a new digital core.

Penumbra has been pursuing a technology-enabled growth strategy, broadening its portfolio of devices that address challenging medical conditions through innovation at scale, and expanding its footprint in emerging markets. To support this growth journey, the healthcare company selected TCS as its strategic partner to transform its core processes using digital technologies.

TCS’ functional consultants leveraged their deep contextual knowledge, hybrid agile methodology, and the TCS Crystallus™, a set of preconfigured industry and business solutions, and designed digital-ready processes harmonized across Penumbra’s global order management, finance, and procurement functions. Further, TCS seamlessly integrated internal and external data sources to enable real-time insights for better decision-making and simplified self-service.

The new cloud-based digital core powered by SAP S/4HANA drives end-to-end business transformation, enhances user experiences, and supports Penumbra’s growth aspirations.

“TCS has been a valuable partner in delivering a transformed platform to drive our integrated enterprise growth strategy,” said Pankaj Tiwari, EVP and Chief Information Officer, Penumbra Inc. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with TCS as we adopt cloud and enable continuous innovation to become a digital-first healthcare enterprise.”

“The new future-ready digital platform built by TCS will help Penumbra drive differentiated business capabilities delivering superior user and end customer experiences. A cloud-first digital core is a key to enterprises’ growth and transformation journeys. Our investments in innovation, extensive partnerships in the technology ecosystem and deep contextual industry knowledge have made us the preferred partner to enterprises in these journeys,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.