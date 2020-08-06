District unit of State Union of Journalists(Odisha)-SUJ(O) constituted

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada: District unit of State Union of Journalists(Odisha)-SUJ(O), affiliated to National Union of Journalists(India)-NUJ(I), was constituted last Wednesday. With direction from State President of SUJ(O) Sri Ajay Sahu, the meeting presided by Sri Badal kumar Tah, National Executive Member of NUJ(I) & complemented by Sri Kirti Chandra Sahu, State Vice-president of SUJ(O), started at ANKURAN Training Centre at Barijhola. The present members lauded the sacrifice of Covid warriors, especially the deceased and state’s recognition of the warriors. The members strictly used masks, maintained social distance, often used sanitizers and vouched to spread the awareness in the public.

The office bearers unanimously elected namely Sri Siba Narayan Gouda as President, Sri Sahadeb Sahu as Vice-president, Sri Subash Surya as General Secretary, Sri Bijay Das as Joint Secretary, Sri Santosh Dalai as Treasurer, Sri Dilip Panda & Sri Santosh Panigrahi as State Executive Members, Sri Santosh Patra as Chairman of District Journalist Welfare Board, Sri Dilip Pattanaik as Chairman of District Journalist Tribunal took oath to follow the journalistic ethics in general and bye-laws of SUJ(O) in particular. Eleven executive body members one each from a block were elected with consensus to the district unit. Badal Tah & Kirti Sahu were appointed as advisors of the district unit.

The journos committed to take the mantra 5-S forward such as Sewa(Service), Swabhiman (Self respect), Swasthya(Health), Surakhya (Protection) and Samajik Dayittwa(Social Responsibility). Members also discussed the issue of Swabalamban (Self reliance) leading to a livelihood with dignity. Members discussed staying away from back biting and criticizing the fellowmen leading to diminished creativity of scribes. Subash Surya emphasized the need of a state office with residential facility in Bhubaneswar. Santosh Panigrahi told that any union was a means to build relationships with each other and a bigger world. “We need to strive together, walk together fulfilling a group goal rather than individual goals and vested interests”, said Siba Gouda. Clarification was provided on several aspects and objectives of forming the union.

As it drizzled through out the day and due to administrative restrictions of Corona, many members could not attend. A full fledged general body meeting was planned in the near future which would chalk out a plan of action to strengthen the motto and vision of SUJ(O). The meeting ended with vote of thanks by Subash Surya.

