Odisha: ST-SC Youths Outshine as OAS achievers in Rayagada

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : This time all the OAS achievers of Rayagada are either tribals or dalits, who come from hinterlands of Rayagada like Kashipur, Ramanaguda, Gunupur and other interior blocks. Interestingly enough, one of these tribal lads named Sunil Sabar comes from Lanjia Soura tribe, a primarily vulnerable Tribal Group(PVTG) ordinarily inhabiting on Putasing hills of Gunupur block. He comes from Patili village of Talana GP of Gunupur block. Sunil, 1st OAS from this PVTG community is ranked 629 in his 2nd attempt. He completed his primary education in a non-descript residential Ashram School in Bhamini of Ramanaguda block. After his graduation, he served in postal deptt and is now working as a cashier in Koraput Central Cooperative(KCC) Bank.

Pankaj Kumar Majhi hailing from Kashipur is in the rank of 662. He is the son of Bibhisan Majhi, Ex-MLA of Kashipur and now working as police officer. Similarly Laksheswari Majhi from Mailiguda, Kashipur beams with rank 647. Having rank 450, Maheswar Palaka(SC) from Bhujabala village of Kolnara block is now working as a lecturer in Brahmapur city college. Anadi Charan Sabara coming from Antarjholi village of Ramanaguda block, who is presently continuing as a senior assistant in District Agriculture office, has a rank of 622. Debendra Sabara from Tikarapada village of Ukamba GP & Binod Sabara fro Titimiri village of Gunupur block are in the list of successful candidates. Debendra earlier also succeeded in OAS exams; but as was ranked low, he joined as Sub-Treasury Officer. He appeared again and excelled. He was a topper in Class-X during 2010 in Kujendri High School of Ramanaguda block and was felicitated by the then Chief Minister. He has a rank of 563. With a rank of 600, yet another tribal lad named Binod Sabara from Titimiri village has been successful after third attempt. Binod is working as Block Social Security Officer in Padmapur block.

Sunil Kumar Kilaka is the son of a retired school teacher named Madhab Chandra Kilaka from Kusumgudi village of Kuragada GP in Muniguda block. He is having rank 481 and working in Khadagpur railways. Diparani Behera(SC-W), daughter of Ramesh Chandra Behera, having rank 437 comes from Hatipathar road, Rayagada. She is, at present, working as a junior assistant in the revenue deptt.

“Non-proximity to the town, education in govt residential schools, communities with social exclusion status, etc have not deterred the vision of these adivasi and harijan youths to excel in their career. They are expected to be pro-poor in the context of their background. We wish them a pro-people life and to keep off from administrative oppression” , said Bidulata Huika, State Convenor of Odisha Adibasi Mancha.