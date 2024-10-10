Rayagada netizens pay rich tributes to Ratan Tata

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : A rich floral tribute was paid at Rayagada Circuit House by netizens of Rayagada including several working journalists of the district. Two minutes silent prayer was kept for the departed soul.

Harish Parida, Pranta Karyabaha of RSS reminisced the immense contribution of Ratan Tata to industrial growth of India. Tata is certainly a worker and poor saavy industry, Parida said.

Dipak Rout, Pranta Seva Pramukh of Seva Bharati said that Tatas are Parsis, who don’t creamate or bury their cropse. They leave those very high for the birds. Ratan, as his name denotes, he was a gem of gems. For him, nation was first and then industry & business. After Pulwama incident where numbers of soldiers died, Tata cancelled agreement for supplying hundreds of trucks to Pakistan.This refects his patriotism. Pramod Mohanty, Secretary, Saraswati Sishu Mandir told about his philanthropic activities. While other industries, as usual, implement their CSR activities in their periphery, Tata went beyond this skewed mindset. Lots of philanthropic activities are taken in those places where Tata industries do not have any intervention.

Dr Badal kumar Tah reminded the august gathering about Tata’s contribution through several Tata Trusts named Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust(SDTT), Sir Ratan Tata Trust(SRTT) & allied Trusts. Christian Hospital at Bissam Cuttack has got crores of rupees as corpus to further their health & education activities. Several NGOs were supported to eradicate malaria bu 2030, contain migration, facilitate more governance & least government, promote agriculture through natural farming & Diversion Based Irrigation(DBI) and several such activities.

Shyam Das, Pranta Sachib, SAKSHAM moderated the meeting and concluded it by chanting peace mantra. Dignitaries namely Jogesh Das, Dipak Prusty, Rasmi Ranjan Dora, Dayananda Khadanga, Ajay Rath, Rabindra Patakhandal, Niranjan Palo, B H Nagaraju, Bijaya Das, Bidyabhusan Panda, M V Sagar, Tapan Kadraka, Sasya Behera, Ganesh Kumar, Raja Panigrahi, Susanta Mishra, Niraj Padhi, Chintu Behera & others paid floral tribute the departed soul.