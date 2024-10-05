Corporate-Media interface held at Rayagada to accelerate development process

Report by Badal Tah ; Rayagada : A constructive dialogue took place between Utkal Alumina International Limited(UAIL), a 100% subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited and part of the Aditya Birla Group, which is a leading alumina refinery situated in the remote tribal hinterland of the Kashipur block & media fraternity of Rayagada at Hotel Tejaswi. UAIL’s unit head Rabi Narayan Mishra said, “UAIL has established itself as a cost-effective alumina producer, delivering high-quality smelter-grade alumina through state-of-the-art technology sourced from Rio-Tinto-Alcan. The refinery operates under a rigorous “zero discharge” policy, demonstrating a commitment to minimizing ecological impact and practicing environmental responsibility throughout its processes. UAIL’s environmentally friendly management of red mud and fly ash sets a benchmark for efficient industrial operations.” Mishra expressed concern about mushrooming of social media leading to catastrophe. One has to filter massive information and cross check its authenticity before simply forwarding the same.

“In addition to its environmental initiatives, UAIL prioritizes corporate social responsibility(CSR), impacting over 200,000 lives annually. The company invests in local communities by fostering education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure development”, said Dr. Bihudatta Mohapatra, AVP, Corporate Communications. Mohapatra emphasized corporate-media relationship to be bit personal, proactive and prolonged.

“UAIL’s operations feature a direct and eco-friendly logistics network that connects its mines to the refinery via a long-distance conveyor system, enhancing sustainability by reducing reliance on road transportation. This integration results in one of the world’s lowest operational costs per tonne of alumina produced”, Pitambar Behera, Manager, CSR & Media Relations.

According to Bijay Kumar, HR head, “In essence, UAIL exemplifies a comprehensive approach to sustainable business practices that combines economic efficiency, environmental consciousness, and social responsibility, positively impacting both society and the environment.” Kumar acknowledged that media had a great role in awakening and pushing fact based information.

Sr Journalist Dr Badal Tah representing the media fraternity applauded the role of UAIL lead by an all Odia team reflecting the state’s emphasis on Odia Asmita/identity. He praised the UAIL unit head Mishra, who came to initiate a dialogue with journos. This is the first time in the history of the company, a unit head interacted with the working journalists. While there was a red mud pond & process water tank breakage in VEDANTA Alumina leading to heavy pollution of Bansadhara river & killing several flora & fauna, UAIL has maintained minimum quality standards. The journalists suggested UAIL authorities present to arrange exposure trips for an in depth knowledge of CSR activities initiated by the company. Company can chip in establishing a centre of excellence, a state-of-the-art digital library at the district headquarters, complementing the health insurance scheme of the govt by including the old parents of the press reporters and accelerating tourism development in the region. Swayam Sampoorna Nanda, CSR Manager, moderated the entire event & proposed vote of thanks.