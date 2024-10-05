BIPF Opens Digital Literacy Center in Therubali

Report by Badal kumar Tah; Rayagada: Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation(BIPF) launched a Digital Literacy Center in Therubali, empowering forty women and girls from nearby villages in the peripheral GPs amed Therubali, Kartikaguda, Keliguda, Khedapada, Suri and Dumuriguda. The inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed guests namely Haladhar Himirika, Vice Chairman, Kolnara Block, Sarpanch of Therubali Mamata Pulaka, Sarapancha of Khedapada Narasingh Kilaka, Srapancha of Dumuriguda Manika Pirbaka and Director of PALLI VIKASH Radhasyam Panda. The programme was organized in the old Therubali Industrial Institute campus n the presence of learners and their parents.

“This initiative will bridge the digital divide and provide computer education to underprivileged communities and make them self-reliant”, said Himirika. All the sarapanchs praised the efforts of IMFA & BIPF for empowering the rural women with computer skills and transforming their lives in this digital era. Shakti Panigrahi, Sr. Manager (PR), IMFA advised the learners to utilize this opportunity as much as they can and make them capable in this digital world. All the learners were provided with learning kits including Computer Book, Note Book and digitized Carry Bags. All 40 learners were provided training on daily basis in two batches. The BIPF Programme Officer Prabhakar Panda organized the programme smoothly and coordinated by Manash Mahapatra, Executive of PR department.