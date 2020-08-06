Odisha reports Biggest single-day spike of 1699 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 40717

Bhubaneswar: Biggest single-day spike witnessed in Odisha with detection of 1699 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total Tally breaches 40,000-mark & stands at 40717. 1073 from Quarantine centre, Local Contacts 626.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 81

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 105

8. Dhenkanal: 27

9. Gajapati: 59

10. Ganjam: 268

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 41

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 74

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 56

18. Khurda: 220

19. Koraput: 41

20. Malkangiri: 72

21. Mayurbhanj: 24

22. Nawarangpur: 16

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 19

27. Sambalpur: 101

28. Sonepur: 10

29. Sundargarh: 178

New Recoveries: 1255

Cumulative Tested: 600591

Positive: 40717

Recovered: 25737

Active Cases: 14700

Related

comments